Freaky Friday 2: Everything To Know About Upcoming Jamie Lee Curtis And Lindsay Lohan Starrer

Disney confirmed in June 2024 that a sequel to the 2003 film starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan is in the works. In addition to Curtis and Lohan reprising their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman, a few other original stars are also expected to return. Curtis confirmed to PEOPLE in 2022 that "lots of good talk" was taking place about a sequel.

Curtis and Lohan reunited for an interview with The New York Times in May 2023, where the latter mentioned that she would also be open to a sequel. There have been a few new details released since then, including the director and reported plot. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming sequel, from the cast to the release date.

Which cast members are returning for Freaky Friday 2?

As mother-daughter duo Tess and Anna, Curtis and Lohan will reprise their roles. The sequel will also feature Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao from the original cast.

According to Variety, the upcoming movie will introduce new characters played by Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Sophia Hammons, though details about their roles have not been revealed.

The new film will be directed by Nisha Ganatra. As the director of Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales, Ganatra is no stranger to the Disney family. As well as The High Note starring Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross, she also directed Late Night starring Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson.

What is Freaky Friday 2 about?

Details about the plot are being kept under wraps for now. Entertainment Weekly reported in April 2024 that Lohan and Curtis' characters would switch bodies with two teenage girls.

The film is also casting Anna's 14-year-old daughter, Harper, who, according to Ganatra's Instagram Stories, is a "tomboy with a sharp sense of humor" who is "in a bit of a mood these days because her longtime single mom is getting married to British restaurateur Eric Davis".

The description also describes Eric's 14-year-old daughter, Lily, who "does not see eye to eye" with Harper, even as their families are about to marry.

When did Freaky Friday 2 start filming and the release date

As Walt Disney Studios shared a photo of Curtis and Lohan on set on June 24, it confirmed that filming is underway for the sequel. Lohan with a mature smile and Curtis rocking out were seen sitting in front of each other's trailers holding hands and striking poses reminiscent of their "swapped" roles in the first film. A behind-the-scenes video from the shoot was also shared on Lohan's Instagram account.

With the announcement of filming for the sequel, Walt Disney Studios confirmed that the film will be released in 2025. An official release date has not yet been announced. Despite previous reports that it would be a Disney+ original, Variety reports that the film will exclusively debut in theaters.

