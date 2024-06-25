Freaky Friday Sequel in Production: Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan Return to Iconic Roles

Fans of Lindsay Lohan who grew up watching Freaky Friday are rejoicing after the sequel to Freaky Friday was finally announced. The 37-year-old actress is back alongside Jamie Lee Curtis as the iconic mother-daughter duo. Walt Disney Studios confirmed that the Colemans are back in an official X (formerly Twitter) post.

Freaky Friday Reunion

The 2003 film was based on Mary Rodger’s 1972 novel of the same name. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan played the role of a mother and daughter, respectively, whose bodies were switched after they ate a magical Chinese fortune cookie.

The movie was a commercial success and made over $160 million on a budget of $26 million. The sequel has been confirmed to be released in 2025. Apart from that additional details for the film have not been made available to the public.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram to share several photos and videos celebrating their reunion. Jamie captioned one photo ‘WE ARE FREAKING OUT because the Coleman’s are getting FREAKY AGAIN’. Lindsay also posted a photo with the caption ‘We’re back’.

Freaky Friday Sequel Cast

Along with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, actors Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, Rosalind Chao and Chad Michael Murray will be reprising their roles.

Joining the cast are newcomers Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Sophia Hammons (Under Wraps), and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever). Their roles are yet to be disclosed in the film.

Freaky Friday Sequel Plot

The film directed by Nisha Ganatra (Late Night) picks up years after the switch between Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan). As per the film’s synopsis, Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. It will be interesting to see who among them switches, maybe we will have multiple switches? You never know.

How far has Anna gone with Pink Slip? Are Tess and Ryan still together? Is Anna still dating Jake? There are so many questions, which hopefully will be answered when the Freaky Friday sequel releases in 2025.

