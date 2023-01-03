Fred White, famous drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire dies at 67; Here’s all you need to know

Fred White, the famous musician, and drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire band has died aged 67. He passed away on January 1. The unfortunate and tragic news was communicated to fans and netizens by Fred’s brother Verdine White on Instagram. However, the cause of death was not shared. Fred White passes away; Brother Verdine White pens tribute

Verdine White, who is also the founding bassist for Earth, Wind & Fire, took to his social media space and posted a throwback photo in which Fred can be seen drumming on stage. In the next two photographs, he was seen proudly striking a pose with his band members. Along with the pictures, he also added an official statement that read, “Dearest family, friends, and fans, our Family is saddened today due to the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie’ White (slew of emojis)”. The tribute further mentioned that Fred now joined his brothers Maurice, Monte, and Ronald, and that now he will continue to drum in the heavens. The note further said, "but more than that at home and beyond, he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous.” Verdine further mentioned that they could always count on Fred White to turn any bad situation light-hearted. The heartfelt note concluded with " He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!! We thank you all for your love, blessings and support at this time. Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining (star emojis) and back! (slew of emojis).”

Fred White Death: Condolences and tributes pour in As soon as Verdine shared the post, fans, friends, and admirers of Fred White started pouring in tributes. Lenny Kravitz also remembered the musician as he wrote, “Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family. I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power.” Music producer Cory Rooney wrote, “I’m sorry for your terrible loss brother. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family. (broken red heart emoji) (flying dove emoji)” Cindy Blackman also sent her condolences to the grieving family as she wrote, “(red heart emojis) so saddened by your loss and sending you love!”

Who was Fred White? For the unversed, Frederick Eugene Adams, or Fred White was born in 1955 in Chicago. The fourth of the White brothers and a child prodigy, he was part of the original EWF 9. He started making gold records at the young age of 16. According to Pitchfork, he started touring with the likes of Donny Hathaway even before he graduated from high school. Fred then joined the band in 1974, just before he turned 20. He played with it till 1984, when they went on a hiatus.

Earth, Wind & Fire Speaking of their band, Earth, Wind & Fire is one of the most famous American bands, whose music spread across several genres including jazz, pop, soul, funk, R&B, disco, Latin, Afro-pop, and big band. It was founded by Fred’s brother Maurice, who was also the bandleader, producer, principal songwriter, and leading singer for the band. Music Reporter for BBC, Mark Savage once wrote that the band “advocated positivity and harmony - expressed through the medium of funk.” Quoting Maurice White, who died at the age of 74, Savage wrote, “Being joyful and positive was the whole objective of our group. Our goal was to reach all the people and to keep a universal atmosphere. All of our songs had that positive energy. To create uplifting music was the objective." In the 1970s and 1980s, Earth, Wind & Fire became one of the best-selling bands of all time, with over 90 million records sold worldwide. Fred was a drummer for eight of their albums, while playing on hits like September, Boogie Wonderland, and Shining Star. Moreover, he was also included among the nine members who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the year 2000. The American soul-funk band won six Grammys and four American Music Awards. They also gained a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Earth, Wind & Fire also took to its Instagram page and paid a tribute to White. They shared an old video where Fred White can be seen performing a drum solo of the song Runnin’ on stage. This clip was from the time when the band was in Essen, Germany, during the 1979 world tour. “Rest in love (red heart emoji),” they wrote in the caption.

