Freddie Highmore To Play Keeley Hawes' Estranged Son In The Assassin Series? Everything We Know So Far

Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore are starring in a new Amazon Prime Video series called The Assassin. The series, written by Harry and Jack Williams, is currently being filmed in Greece and will have six episodes.

The story is about Julie, a retired assassin played by Hawes (Bodyguard, Scoop), who lives a quiet life on a remote Greek island. Her peaceful life is interrupted when her estranged son, Edward, played by Highmore (The Good Doctor, Bates Motel), comes to visit.

Edward has new information about his father and struggles to find the right moment to talk to his distant mother, but when he finally does, things quickly become dangerous. Julie’s past catches up with her, forcing both of them to flee the island and go on the run together. As they work together to survive, their already strained relationship is pushed to its breaking point.

The official synopsis of The Assassin series read; “Armed with questions around new information on his paternity, Edward battles to find the right time to speak to his frustratingly distant mother, but, when the moment finally presents itself, things take a deadly turn as Julie’s dangerous past catches up with her and they are forced to flee the island and go on the run together.”

The series is produced by the award-winning company Two Brothers Pictures, known for The Tourist, Boat Story, and Fleabag. They are working with ZDF, a German co-production partner, All3Media International, and Stan in Australia.

Hannah Blyth, head of TV for Prime Video UK, expressed excitement about the series, stating, “From the moment Harry and Jack shared their vision for The Assassin, we knew that it would resonate perfectly with our audience, it’s been a true pleasure to watch their scripts come to life with our fantastic cast, led by Keeley and Freddie."

Blyth added, "The Assassin promises to deliver a high-stakes thriller with a dynamic mother-son relationship at its core, packed with twists and turns that will keep our audience hooked from start to finish. We can’t wait for our customers to immerse themselves in this gripping new series.”

Hawes and Highmore are also executive producers on the project. The cast includes Gina Gershon, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jack Davenport, Alan Dale, Gerald Kyd, Devon Terrell, Richard Dormer, and David Dencik. More cast members will be announced later.

