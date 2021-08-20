Free Guy: Chris Hemsworth pokes fun at 'BFF' Ryan Reynolds for not inviting him to guest star in the movie

Thor's Chris Hemsworth has recently taken a friendly jab at his ‘BFF’ Ryan Reynolds for not inviting him for a cameo in his movie Free Guy. Spoiler alert for fans in India, but Reynolds has already shared a post on his official Instagram account mentioning every actor who took their time out to support him by agreeing to guest star in the movie.

Taking to Instagram, the Deadpool actor thanked his friends, which includes Chris Evans, Channing Tatum, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson, and John Krasinksi for taking some time out to shoot a scene or two with him. However, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth seemed to have taken it personally, as he took to the comment section of the post to play it cool, yet sarcastically showed his dissatisfaction towards Reynold’s decision of not inviting him for a cameo. While the two superhero friends engaged in friendly banter, where they even involved Chris Evans, and blamed the entire situation on him, fans in the comment section might have taken things a bit too seriously, as Thor and Deadpool’s supporters were taking sides on the issue!

“No worries mate, least I could do, BFFs,” commented Hemsworth, while poking fun at Reynolds. However, the matter instantly shifted to Reynolds being defensive about his choice and putting the entire blame on Chris Evans who probably doesn’t even have an idea about the situation he has been dragged into. “Evans said you weren’t ‘camera ready.’ Whatever that means,” Reynolds quipped.

Take a look at the post:

In the initial post, Reynolds showed his gratitude towards his celebrity friends who decided to help him with a cameo in his new movie. Stating that the movie is about ‘friendship’, Reynolds thanked his ‘incredible pals’ for ‘showing up’ when he asked them to.

