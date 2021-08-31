Free Guy gets a release date in India; Ryan Reynolds starrer to hit the theatres on THIS date

Ryan Reynolds starrer Free Guy is all set to release in India and it has now been confirmed that the film will release in theatres on September 17. The film managed to become a huge money-spinner at the US box office. Starring Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Jodie Comer in lead roles, the film will release in English and Hindi languages in India.

Ever since the trailer of Free Guy was released, fans have been excited to catch the comedy-drama. After already taking US and other countries by storm, the film will now also hit Indian theatres this month. The Shawn Levy directorial has already received a lot of love for its unique storyline where Reynolds' character finds himself to be a background player in a video game.

The movie is also known to host a number of celebrity cameos including Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson, Hugh Jackman, John Krasinski and more which were recently confirmed by Reynolds himself as he shared a post thanking his "friends" for coming on board as guest stars for his film.

Reynolds recently also credited his wife Blake Lively for being a key contributor to Free Guy as he also called her as an "essential part" of the film and revealed how the Marvel cameo was in fact her idea.

Free Guy opened to positive reviews from critics and will also get a sequel as announced by Reynolds who shared how Disney has shown interest in making it a franchise with a funny tweet after the film managed to take a massive opening weekend collection in the US.

