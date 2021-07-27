Free Guy: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi and Joe Keery feature on new character posters

Ryan Reynolds is all set to bring some laughs and action quirks with his upcoming film, Free Guy which is now only a few weeks away from its US release. Ahead of the same, the film's lead stars have now got some new character posters. The new posters of the film introduce us to Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Taika Waiti and Joe Keery's characters in the film.

While the film's trailer has already been released, the new posters feature Reynolds and the rest of the cast members of the film in their character avatars. The film's plot revolves around, Guy (Ryan Reynolds), a bank teller who realises he is actually a part of an open-world video game and decides to change his destiny. As for the film's supporting cast, Jodie Comer stars as Millie aka MolotovGirl, Joe Keery as Keys, Taika Waititi as Antwan, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mouser and Lil Rel Howery as Buddy.

Check out the new character posters here:

In a recent interview with Collider, Reynolds who is also a producer on the film spoke about the unique concept of the film and also discussed how it was inspired from other works. He said, "The Truman Show is a huge influence for me as well. The fish bowl idea is an integral part of the DNA of this movie. The Truman Show is as much a part of this movie as E.T. and Back to the Future, and all of that wish fulfillment, Amblin type of entertainment that came out in the ‘80s and ‘90s."

Free Guy will be Ryan Reynolds' first major theatrical release amid the pandemic. The actor also has other big projects such as Red Notice that is lined up for a streaming release on Netflix.

