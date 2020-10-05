Free Guy Trailer: Ryan Reynolds out to rescue his fantasy gaming world with some help from Jodie Comer

A new Free Guy trailer released giving us a better look at Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi starrer. Take a look.

It has been almost a year since the first Free Guy trailer released. The trailer had revealed that Ryan Reynolds plays a "blue shirt guy" in a video game that is about to be destroyed. The supporting character of the game takes it upon himself to save the fantasy world. Now, the makers have released a new Free Guy trailer revealing more details about the Shawn Levy directorial. The trailer unfolds to show Guy's best friend, a cop, his encounter with the badass heroine Molotov Girl (Jodie Comer) and his attempt to save the world he lives in.

The new trailer also gives us a better look at Taika Waititi's character, who is dubbed to play the bad man and wants to destroy the game, and also introduced to Joe Keery's role in the movie. Together, they take down the armed enemies on the game, ride through a demolishing digital city and making a narrow escape from well, digital death. The trailer looks fun and we cannot wait to watch it! Free Guy also stars Lil Rel Howery and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Check out the new Free Guy trailer below:

Check out the Free Guy poster below:

Free Guy is currently slated to release on December 11. However, the cast reunited on Zoom to poke fun at the constant change in dates and prepared for a "probable" release date. The screenplay is written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn.

