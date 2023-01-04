Free Taraneh Alidoosti: Kate Winslet and 5 more Hollywood celebs demand release of Iranian actress

Taraneh Alidoosti, one of the leading film personalities, was detained by the local authorities of Iran after she publicly criticized the state for its use of the death penalty against the protestors. In her most recent Instagram post, she came out in support of Mohsen Shekari, who was executed by the Iranian forces on 8 December on the charges of obstructing the streets of Tehran along with causing injury to the Iran’s security force officer with a machete. She encouraged international organizations to take action against this bloodshed. Alidoosti also previously posted a picture of herself not wearing a hijab on social media. She held a piece of paper on which the slogan of the protestors against the Iranian regime was written. All these factors might have contributed to the arrest of Taraneh Alidoosti, a piece of news which was delivered by the film director Samia Mirshamsi. Tehran's prosecutor's office accused Taraneh of failing to produce documentation as justification for the provocative remarks. They also conveyed that this case will be investigated further by the judicial agency.

‘Free Taraneh Alidoosti’ It has been about two weeks since Alidoosti was taken into police custody on December 17 because of her solidarity with Mohsen Shekari. He was the first man that the current Iranian regimen executed. There have been widespread protests in Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in December. The petition was released by change.org which in an open letter demands the release of the award-winning actress and writer. The letter, which has received about 20,000 signatures worldwide, demands the freedom of Alidoosti. Mark Ruffalo, the Avengers star, took to Instagram on Monday to share the names of about forty-five film personalities and artists who are signatories of the petition by change.org. About six hundred artists around the world have signed this open letter appealing for the release of Taraneh Alidoosti from custody. Ruffalo also encouraged the audience to join the petition for the release of the Oscar-winning actress. Other artists from Hollywood who have shown their support to this “Free Taraneh Alidoosti” petition include Oscar winners such as Kate Winslet and Mark Rylance. Other well-known names in Hollywood include Jason Momoa, Jessica Chastain, Golshifteh, Cilian Murphy, Penelope Cruz, Alfonso Cuaron, John Oliver, Olivia Colman, Emma Thompson, and more. Organizers from film festivals such as Berlin, Toronto, and Cannes also condemned the arrest of the Oscar-winning actress.

Cause of widespread protest in Iran Mahsa Amini, 22 years old, was detained by morality police in Iran on the grounds that she did not cover her hair properly with a compulsory Islamic headscarf hijab. After being in detention for three days, she reportedly collapsed in a police station. This has resulted in widespread protests across the cities of Iran. The current Iranian regimen responded to these protests with a severe crackdown. Taraneh Alidoosti’s support to the anti-hijab protests Taraneh Alidoosti tends to be amongst the highly influential Iranian personality who has won multiple accolades throughout her career, including the Oscar award for the movie The Salesman. Her arrest is considered a sign that the current Iranian regimen wants to crack down on influential personalities who are using the social media platform to challenge their regimen. Even her Instagram and Twitter account appeared to be suspended. She used to express her solidarity with the protestors. Alidoosti also shared a social media post on Instagram on the day Amini died. She asked people to remember the struggles of the Iranian women along with appealing to people to spread awareness of the actress' death and the anti-hijab protests. After Shekari’s execution, Majidreza Rahnavard was also hanged along with nine other people sentenced to the death penalty. Thousands of others have also been detained by the police for their involvement in the anti-Hijab protests. However, Taraneh earlier vowed to never leave Iran and to fight alongside the normal people for their rights.

