Freelance : Discover all the key details about John Cena's upcoming action-comedy

John Cena, the renowned wrestler best known for his roles in action comedies like Vacation Friends, is back with a new movie called Freelance. In this film, directed by Pierre Morel, Cena plays a retired veteran leading a quiet life. Here's everything you need to know about the movie.

Freelance: Story Plot and synopsis

John Cena leads a peaceful life as a retiree, however, his peaceful routine is disrupted when he becomes a bodyguard for a determined journalist, played by Alison Brie. She is conducting an interview with an unaware president, portrayed by Juan Pablo Raba, in a war-torn country. When war breaks out, Cena's character becomes an unexpected hero, protecting both the journalist and the president.

The official plot synopsis read, "An ex-special forces operative stuck in a dead-end desk job (John Cena) reluctantly takes on a gig to provide private security for a washed-up journalist (Alison Brie) as she interviews a ruthless—but impeccably dressed—dictator (Juan Pablo Raba). When a military coup breaks out just as she's about to get the scoop of a lifetime, the unlikely trio must figure out how to survive the jungle, the assassins, and each other in order to make it out alive."

Freelance: Release Date and Trailer

Freelance will hit theaters exclusively on October 27, 2023. As of now, there's no information about where or when it might be available for streaming or rental. The movie's trailer, released on August 21, gives a glimpse of John Cena's character, a former soldier who takes on the job of guarding the journalist as she interviews the president in a country on the brink of civil war. Things quickly turn chaotic, and Cena's character must protect them from danger.

Cast and Makers of Freelance

The leading cast starts John Cena, whose comedic talent has been showcased in films like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. Alison Brie is famous for her work in shows like Community and GLOW. Juan Pablo Raba is recognized for his role in "Narcos." Other notable actors in the cast include Alice Eve, Christian Slater, and Marton Csokas.

Freelance is directed by Pierre Morel, known for his work in the action genre, particularly the film Taken. The screenplay is written by Jacob Lentz, who has extensive experience as a writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live! The movie is backed by a team of executive producers and a talented crew, ensuring a thrilling cinematic experience.

Freelance promises to be a high-octane action-comedy adventure, with John Cena leading the way in a role that combines both humor and action. So mark your calendars for its release in theaters on October 27, 2023, and get ready for an exciting cinematic experience.

