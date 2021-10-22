Freida Pinto clears the air over marrying Cory Tran secretly: We happily shared the news with anyone who asked

Freida Pinto has taken to her social media platform to clear the air over marrying Cory Tran secretly. While sharing some adorable pictures of them from their wedding day, Pinto revealed that they were “simply enjoying life” and “happily shared the news with anyone who asked.”

“No, we were not keeping it a secret or anything,” Pinto penned. Calling Cory “the man of my dreams,” Pinto went ahead to gush over her husband and opened up on having done the “right amount of planning” about their relationship. For the unversed, during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Pinto confirmed that she tied the knot with fiance Cory Tran amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Taking most of her fans by shock, Pinto also said that the duo got hitched at Honda Centre in Anaheim, California, and even took an ‘afternoon nap’ after coming back from the wedding.

In her social media post, the Slumdog Millionaire actor, 37, said that getting married “felt so right and so genuinely aligned” one fine day, that the two of them decided to finally tie the knot. “This felt so special and fun and let's be honest… it reflected the time in our world just perfectly! The Honda centre has a whole new meaning in our lives now,” Pinto penned.

Take a look at Pinto's Instagram post about her wedding:

In other news, the actress had recently shared photos from her baby shower, as she confirmed to be expecting her first child with Tran. Taking to her Instagram, Pinto announced, “Baby Tran, coming this Fall!”

