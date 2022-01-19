Freida Pinto drops a CUTE family selfie with her boys, husband Cory Tran and son Rumi-Ray; SEE PIC

Freida Pinto and Cory Tran are giving us some serious family goals as the couple in a recent photo shared by the actress, was seen heading out for an evening stroll with their son Rumi-Ray. In the photo shared by Freida, the trio can be seen looking adorable in beanie caps. The cute snap also showed how much Freida and Cory are enjoying parenting.

Taking to Instagram, Frieda posted the selfie and wrote, "Evening stroll with my boys." In the photo, her little one, Rumi-Ray can be seen in a carrier worn by the actress. This is not the first time that Freida has posted a photo with her little one, the new mom is known to share adorable snaps of her bundle of joy every now and then.

Previously, Freida had shared cute photos of her son's first Christmas as she said, "This will forever be my best Christmas with the most precious gift in my arms." Freida hasn't revealed her baby's face yet on Instagram.

Check out Freida Pinto's post here:

Freida and her husband Cory Tran welcomed Rumi-Ray in November 2021. The couple had announced their pregnancy in June last year. As for her relationship with Tran, the couple also secretly tied the knot amid the pandemic. The Slumdog Millionaire star opened up about her lockdown wedding during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore show and maintained that it was a "romantic story." Freida revealed how COVID-19 foiled their plans to host a proper wedding and hence the couple decided to head to the Honda Center in Anaheim [California] and just get married.

