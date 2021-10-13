Freida Pinto feels 'blessed and lucky' as she shines in pregnancy glow at her baby shower; SEE PICS

Freida Pinto took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her baby shower and the mommy-to-be looked stunning as she shined in her pregnancy glow. The 36-year-old actress who is expecting her first child with fiance Cory Tran was seen wearing a gorgeous white gown as she cradled her baby bump. In a sweet note, Pinto wrote, "I feel so blessed and lucky!"

Freida and Cory announced they were expecting their first child together in June this year. In her adorable announcement, Freida had written, "Baby Tran, coming this Fall." The Slumdog Millionaire star in her recent post shared adorable photos from her baby shower that gave a glimpse of the sweet decor consisting of a pretty balloon arrangement.

Check out Freida Pinto's post here:

Sharing photos from her baby shower, Pinto in an emotional note wrote on Instagram, "Reminiscing about this sweet baby shower! Thank you to my awesome tribe of sisters who made this such a special day for me. Thank you @mssonumb and @preetidesai for leading the charge and @lavieenfilters, @artemisporay and @thekace for bringing in the finishing touches so beautifully. I feel so blessed and lucky."

The actress got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Cory who is a photographer, back in November 2019. Freida previously gushed about Tran in a birthday tribute for him where she described him as, "my love, my best friend, my partner, my advisor, my rock and my loudest cheerleader." The actress also mentioned how her boyfriend makes her world a better place every day. Pinto also thanked him for giving her courage during their toughest times.

