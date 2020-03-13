Freida Pinto: 'Mira, Royal Detective' is weaved around Indian culture and tradition
"Mira, Royal Detective" is weaved around with the Indian culture and traditions.
"There will be many things you recognise if you are from India. Right from the care, attention and detail taken to focus on costume, food, conversation about food and words that are being used," said Freida.
"At the end of the day, this is an international show, but the creators of the show have been so mindful as to not isolate those watching it in India who are actually growing up in this culture. So it feels like there is a convergence of international appeal and the Indian story. The way the dialogs are written, I just feel there's such an Indian touch to it," she added.
Set in the fictional land of Jalpur, it follows life of Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen.
The series features an all-star cast of prominent South Asian actors including Jameela Jamil, Kal Penn, Freida, Hannah Simone, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aasif Mandvi and Aparna Nancherla amongst others. It will also introduce 16-year-old newcomer Leela Ladnier as the voice of Mira. The show will premiere in the US on March 20 on Disney Channel. It will go on air on Disney Channel India on March 22.
Representation Matters! In 2008 when Slumdog Millionaire was released I knew how important that film would be in the way the South Asian narrative would be viewed for the better. I felt so lucky to be part of it. It would mean more opportunities and more acceptance. But that alone was not going to be enough. Because "normalizing" can only achieve scale when we start young. Being part of Mira, Royal Detective is one of my proudest achievements to date. I get to play Queen Shanti who appoints a kind, empathetic, intelligent and confident little girl named Mira to be the Royal detective to her kingdom. This show is groundbreaking on many levels- first of it's kind ever in the animation world, an all South Asian voiceover cast and the best part NO APU accents. Thank you very much. I couldn't help but tear up at the premiere watching the littlest of little kids of all races and ethnicities, to their teenage siblings and their parents completely enthralled while watching Mira Royal Detective. Thank you Disney Junior for putting your time, resources and sincere efforts in making this adorable little animation series that I predict is gonna be monumental in shaping culture. #MiraRoyalDetective @disneyjunior
