Freida Pinto REVEALS she secretly married fiance Cory Tran amid COVID 19 lockdown

Freida Pinto who is currently expecting her first child with Cory Tran, recently confirmed on The Kelly Clarkson show that she secretly tied the knot with fiance Cory Tran amid COVID-19 lockdown. Pinto revealed that she got married at Honda Center in Anaheim, California and even took an 'afternoon nap' after returning home from the wedding.

Freida who is currently expecting her first child with Tran left everyone surprised as she revealed that she was married after Kelly Clarkson first quizzed her about how the wedding planning was going. Revealing the romantic story behind the couple eloping amid lockdown, Freida told Clarkson that it was "pretty and simple."

Adding on about how the couple decided to tie the knot, the Slumdog Millionaire star said, "It’s a very romantic story if you must know. Of course, when we got engaged we thought we’d have this most magical wedding. I should clear the air. I wasn’t planning a big fat Indian wedding. It was just going to be something pretty and simple…But then COVID happened and it’s still happening and we just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never do it."

Freida further also mentioned that the couple decided one day to head to the Honda Center in Anaheim [California] and just get married. Speaking about how their secret wedding ceremony was, the actress added, "This was perfect! We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap."

Freida had recently shared photos from her baby shower. In June, she confirmed the news of her pregnancy and announced on Instagram saying, “Baby Tran, coming this Fall!"

