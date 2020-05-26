Freida Pinto says that the animated world is quite different from Film and TV
She says one also has to lose all the inhibitions, and then only one can get to the essence of the character.
"The animated world is pretty different from film and television. You have to first enhance your imagination while you are recording but you also have to lose all the inhibitions because then you just have to be the character. You can't think twice," Freida told IANS.
Recently, Freida worked on an animated series "Mira, Royal Detective", which is weaved around Indian culture and traditions. Set in the fictional land of Jalpur, "Mira, Royal Detective" follows the life of Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen.
The US-based Indian actress, who found fame with the 2008 Oscar winning film, "Slumdog Millionaire", has voiced the character of Queen Shanti who appoints the kind, empathetic, intelligent and confident little girl named Mira to be the Royal detective to her kingdom.
The world is on an uncertain and eerie pause at the moment. And while the uncertainty feels daunting, there is also a need to keep our minds and our bodies in as positive a state as we can afford to keep it in. This post is for all those parents trying to find a little uplifting content for their kids to fill in their schedules now that schools have been shut down. MIRA, ROYAL DETECTIVE debuts on #DisneyChannel TODAY at 11:00 a.m. ET/PT and #DisneyJunior at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT. I had so much fun voicing Queen Shanti for this groundbreaking animation that shines a light on what true leadership looks like. Our children, our future leaders, inspire me. And in order to make sure we come out of this to witness what that future leadership will look like we simply have to Stay at Home, Wash our hands, Maintain Social Distancing, Be Kind and Empathic, Avoid Over Hoarding of Essentials, Keep in touch with elderly neighbors and check in on them. Stay safe and enjoy Mira, Royal Detective.
Talking about her experience of being a voice artiste, the actress said: "It was a really interesting experience of being a voice artiste because I don't do this so often. This was kind of a no- brainer. I had to do it as soon as they told me about the show and the characters. But I feel the exaggeration that comes with voicing these characters, when you don't have any visual reference because the animation is happening side by side while you are voicing it."
The series features an all-star cast of prominent South Asian actors including Jameela Jamil, Kal Penn, Freida, Hannah Simone, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aasif Mandvi and Aparna Nancherla amongst others.
The show airs in India on Disney Channel India and streams on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.
