Freida Pinto says she fulfilled a career ambition by being a part of A Christmas Number One

Actress Freida Pinto, who plays music manager Megnah Rai in 'A Christmas Number One', says she fulfilled a career ambition by starring in a festive flick.

Pinto told the Metro newspaper: "I play a music manager on the hunt for a Christmas hit song. It's a romcom but it brings in quite a few other elements. It's funny and heartfelt. Our goal was to put smiles on people's faces and bring cheer to their lives.

"I've always wanted to be part of a Christmas movie. I've been on the lookout for the perfect one to be part of and here it is."

The 'Slumdog Millionaire' actress also shared that the 2006 movie 'The Holiday', which stars Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet,is her favourite Christmas movie, reports femalefirst.co.uk

Asked for her choice of festive viewing, the Indian actress said: "'The Holiday'. It's with Cameron Diaz, who doesn't seem to age. We were watching 'The Mask' the other day and I was like, 'How has she not aged one bit?'"

Pinto was previously in a relationship with her 'Slumdog Millionaire' co-star Dev Patel and is proud to see how his career has progressed since their amicable split in 2014.

The actress said: "Look at the amazing strides Dev has made in his career - the first Indian-British guy to be playing David Copperfield. I mean, come on, that's huge! That's massive!

"And then I'm so excited about him in 'The Green Knight'. It's been a tough journey because you're constantly getting stares and glares, like, 'You want to play what?' I feel like we've earned it now."

