Freida Pinto says 'You can't control everything' as she OPENS UP on her pregnancy

Freida Pinto has prepared for parenthood, but she is aware that not everything will go as planned. "I feel confident in the plan that I have. We can plan as much as we want and then there has to be a small element of letting go of control as well," the pregnant actress said as per PEOPLE.

The 37-year-old Slumdog Millionaire actress revealed in June that she is expecting her first child with photographer Cory Tran. The star shared adorable photos from her baby shower that gave a glimpse of the sweet decor consisting of a pretty balloon arrangement at the time. However, Pinto describes her pregnancy thus far as "a ton of surprises." She added as per PEOPLE, "lots of losing-my-mind kind of moments, and then lots of beautiful moments, as well," says the mom-to-be. "It's been a rollercoaster, but a good one. If I've learned something through pregnancy, it is that it's a fantastic preparation for learning to let go of a little bit of control entering into motherhood. You can't control everything. You can make all the plans in the world and you just have to be open and ready for what has to happen."

The Intrusion actress revealed last month that she and Tran eloped last year, marrying amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While sharing some adorable pictures of them from their wedding day, Pinto revealed that they were “simply enjoying life” and “happily shared the news with anyone who asked.” Interestingly, Pinto tells PEOPLE that her husband's support has been "priceless" during her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, in other news, as per PEOPLE, Pinto is helping other women entering this time of life feel more safe and confident by collaborating with Anya on the launch of the business, which is focused on assisting new parents before, during, and after the postpartum period.