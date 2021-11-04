Freida Pinto says 'You can't control everything' as she OPENS UP on her pregnancy

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 04, 2021 02:34 AM IST  |  8.3K
   
Freida Pinto has prepared for parenthood
Freida Pinto is helping other women entering this time of life feel more safe and confident by collaborating with Anya
Advertisement

 

Freida Pinto has prepared for parenthood, but she is aware that not everything will go as planned. "I feel confident in the plan that I have. We can plan as much as we want and then there has to be a small element of letting go of control as well," the pregnant actress said as per PEOPLE.

The 37-year-old Slumdog Millionaire actress revealed in June that she is expecting her first child with photographer Cory Tran. The star shared adorable photos from her baby shower that gave a glimpse of the sweet decor consisting of a pretty balloon arrangement at the time. However, Pinto describes her pregnancy thus far as "a ton of surprises." She added as per PEOPLE, "lots of losing-my-mind kind of moments, and then lots of beautiful moments, as well," says the mom-to-be. "It's been a rollercoaster, but a good one. If I've learned something through pregnancy, it is that it's a fantastic preparation for learning to let go of a little bit of control entering into motherhood. You can't control everything. You can make all the plans in the world and you just have to be open and ready for what has to happen."

The Intrusion actress revealed last month that she and Tran eloped last year, marrying amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While sharing some adorable pictures of them from their wedding day, Pinto revealed that they were “simply enjoying life” and “happily shared the news with anyone who asked.” Interestingly, Pinto tells PEOPLE that her husband's support has been "priceless" during her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, in other news, as per PEOPLE, Pinto is helping other women entering this time of life feel more safe and confident by collaborating with Anya on the launch of the business, which is focused on assisting new parents before, during, and after the postpartum period.

ALSO READ:Freida Pinto feels 'blessed and lucky' as she shines in pregnancy glow at her baby shower; SEE PICS

Advertisement

Credits: Getty Images,People


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replacement Metal Wristband Strap With 2 Pack Bling Pc Protective Cover For Iwatch Series 6/5/4(pink)

Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replaceme...

$19.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

$298.00
$345.50 (14%)
 Buy Now
Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, Compatible With Iphone, Samsung Cell Phone, Tablet, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Up To 10 Inch Screen (black)

Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, C...

$10.00
$15.99 (37%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens & Deluxe Accessory Bundle - Includes: Sandisk Ultra 128gb Memory Card, 2x Seller Replacement Lpe10 Batteries, & Much More

Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens &...

$469.95
(%)
 Buy Now
Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Microfiber Lining Cushion Texture Cover Shockproof Protective Anti-scratch Case For Iphone 11 6.1 Inch 2019 Coral Red

Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Micro...

$9.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All