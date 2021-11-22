Freida Pinto welcomes baby boy; Shares FIRST photos of son Rumi-Ray in birthday post for husband Cory Tran

Freida Pinto and her husband Cory Tran welcomed their first child together and are now parents to a baby boy. Announcing the birth of her son on Instagram, Pinto also revealed his name as Rumi-Ray and shared first photos of the baby along with a birthday tribute she penned for her husband referring to him as "Dada Cory" in an emotional post.

It seems the couple welcomed their baby boy on the same day as Cory's birthday. Writing a heartfelt note for her husband and his newly embraced fatherhood, the actress wrote, "Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly. Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy!"

Check out Freida Pinto's post here:

The photos shared by Pinto showed her newborn son resting on his father Cory's chest. In another snap, the little one was seen curled up in a cuddle along with Freida. To hide her baby boy's face, Pinto added an angel emoji so as to not reveal his face.

Cory Tran also celebrated the birth of his son with a special post as he expressed his happiness saying, "Best birthday gift you could ever ask for." Tran also thanked his wife Freida for being a "warrior" and giving birth to the sweet miracle.

The Slumdog Millionaire actress had recently revealed during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson show that she tied the knot with fiance Cory Tran amid the pandemic in an intimate ceremony. The couple had announced their pregnancy in June this year.

ALSO READ: Freida Pinto feels 'blessed and lucky' as she shines in pregnancy glow at her baby shower; SEE PICS