French Montana 'can't believe' he has met infamous Tinder Swindler; Pokes fun at him with hilarious caption

Singer and musician French Montana recently realised that he has in fact met the infamous Tinder Swindler before! If you didn't know, Netflix's latest documentary called–The Tinder Swindler, chronicles real-life events following how Shimon Hayut aka Simon Leviev conned women of an estimated USD 10 million into giving him money. Hayut’s con was based on impersonating himself as the heir to the Israeli Leviev family’s diamond fortune and asking women for money to protect himself after he made them believe that he loved them, all while he was "traveling for work" and pursuing other women lavishly on his previous victims' dime.

After the release of the film, the 37-year-old rapper shared a picture of when he previously met Hayut aka the Tinder Swindler. Sharing a selfie on Instagram, French Montana wrote: "I can't believe I met the swindler [laughing Emoji]." Soon after, poking fun at Hayut’s long con language as seen in the documentary, Montana wrote: "Hey we just left the hospital. French Montana is fine again, we are fine again, but our enemies are after us. Please send 50k fast. Please." The Grammy-nominated rapper added multiple laughing Emojis above this caption.

The documentary recounts heartbreaking stories and experiences narrated by Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjöholm, and Ayleen Charlotte Koeleman, only a few of his victims— these women are three of the many women who fell victim to the Tinder trickster.

Just yesterday, Tinder reported that they have banned the scamster from the app forever. A Tinder spokesperson told E! News: "We banned Simon Leviev and any of his known aliases as soon as the story of his actions became public in 2019. He is permanently banned from Tinder. In the lead up to the release of the documentary, we conducted additional internal investigations and can confirm Simon Leviev is not active on Tinder under any of his known aliases."

