French New Wave Cinema star Anna Karina passes away at 79

French new wave cinema star Anna Karina has passed away at the age of 79. The Danish-born actress took her last breath on December 16, in Paris, with her husband by her side. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the actress was suffering from cancer. The news was also confirmed by France’s Cultural Minister, Franck Riester, on social media. “Today, French cinema has been orphaned. It has lost one of its legends," the minister wrote alongside a picture of the star.

Karina became one of the significant flag bearers of the French new cinema after she rose to international acclaim in films directed by her then-husband Jean-Luc Godard in the 1960s. She stared in critically acclaimed movies like A Woman Is a Woman (1961), for which she was honoured with a Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival, Vivre Sa Vie (1962), Band of Outsiders (1964) and Pierrot le Fou and Alphaville (1965). Karina and Godard got married in 1961 and called it quits in 1964.

Son regard était le regard de la Nouvelle Vague. Il le restera à jamais.

Chez Godard surtout, mais aussi Rivette ou Visconti, Anna Karina irradiait ; elle magnétisait le monde entier. Aujourd'hui, le cinéma français est orphelin. Il perd l'une de ses légendes. pic.twitter.com/HpYeAqATQZ — Franck Riester (@franckriester) December 15, 2019

After Godard, she was married to actor Pierre Fabre, actor-director Daniel Duval and writer-director Dennis Berry. Karina worked with Berry in the film Last Song and Chloé. During the course of her acting career, the actress also featured in a few English-language projects, including Magnus and Before Winter Comes (1968), Justine and Laughter in the Dark (1969) and Regina Roma (1982), in which she shared the screen space with Hollywood actors Anthony Quinn and Ava Gardner.

The actress began her career at the age of 15, as a model for Danish fashion magazines. During the initial years of her career, she worked as an extra in movies. Karina was born Hanne-Karin Blarke Bayer in Copenhagen in 1940. She later changed her name after a fashion designer told her 'Anna Karina' sounded better.

