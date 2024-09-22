Friends 30th Anniversary: Revisiting The Top 5 Memorable Moments From Beloved Sitcom

Friends is one of the significant sitcoms that will forever be an integral part of pop culture history. Along with the laughs, the show gave a group of talented actors who surely made it hard for the audience to make a differentiation between their onscreen persona and their real-life persona.

The show has shaped generations and many always take the name of this sitcom while listing their favorite show of all time. Now, as it turns 30, here’s the list of the top 5 moments from Friends, which will surely give you a reason to name it in your favorite shows list, if you haven't already!

1. Chandler and Monica spend the night together

It was Ross’s wedding day with Emily and with all the excitement, he visits Chandler and Joey’s room. As he departs from there, Monica, who was under the quilt sits up, making a surprising revelation that both had spent the night with one another.

It was revealed by the writers that the live studio audience went crazy and could not hold their screams together as they reacted to it very loudly.

2. Ross messes up the names at the alter

Out of all Ross's quirky and messy moments, this one takes the prize. His wedding with Emily was full of drama and he was one the major reasons for it, as all the people were watching him, he took Rachel’s name at the altar. This shocked everyone along with Emily. The poor thing surely would have contemplated her decisions at that moment.

3. Joey wears Chandler’s clothes…literally all of them

Chandler and Joey’s bond will forever be remembered by people. Their good times and the bad times are something to be not missed out on. One of the memorable moments was their fight over a chair. The fight went on the entire episode, elevating it to Joey wearing all of Chandler’s clothes at once, without wearing underwear. And to make it worse, he performs lunges.

4. Rachel and Ross have their first kiss

Rachel and Ross’s relationship was full of ups and downs and when they had good times, the audience couldn't help but swoon over them. The same thing happened when all the cast members watched Ross’s old prom video where he gets ready to go as her date but in turn of events, he soon finds her go away with another date. After the video ends, Rachel goes over to Ross and gives him a kiss.

5. Smelly Cat becomes the iconic song

Phoebe debuts her memorable song on the show and when she sang it, she recalls that it was a lullaby her father had sung for her when she was a child. After she sang Smelly Cat, it didn't take long for it to become an iconic track that is still surely sung by the show's fans.

