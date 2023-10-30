Friends: 5 lesser known facts about Chandler Bing portrayed by late actor Matthew Perry

Chandler Bing portrayed by late actor Matthew Perry has been one of the most iconic and loved roles in the FRIENDS show. It's not an exaggeration to say that Chandler Bing will forever remain immortal in our hearts as the witty, sarcastic member of the group who always knows how to break the ice with humor. Although many fans believe they know Chandler inside out (except for his mysterious job), there are some lesser-known facts about Ms.Bong. Read on to find out about them.



List of 5 unknown facts about Chandler Bing

Chandler Bing is half Scottish

In one episode, we discover that Chandler is half Scottish when Ross tries to surprise Monica and Chandler with bagpipes at their wedding. In the episode titled The One with Joey's New Brain (Season 7, Episode 15), Ross attempts to surprise the couple with bagpipes due to Chandler's Scottish lineage. This touching gesture, however, encounters a significant hitch, as Ross is far from a gifted bagpiper. Luckily, the wedding didn't feature Chandler wearing a kilt, much to his relief.

Chandler was originally written as a supporting character

In the initial concept for Friends, Chandler and Phoebe were intended to be recurring supporting characters, making occasional appearances in the lives of the core group. The creators originally envisioned Monica and Joey as the central romantic pair of the show. However, when the chemistry between Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox became apparent, the creators rethought their strategy. This decision led to Chandler and Phoebe becoming central figures in the Friends' crew, which allowed for the iconic Chandler-Monica relationship to flourish.

Matthew Perry suggested Chandler be awkward around women

One of Chandler's most endearing traits is his awkwardness around women. When faced with a woman he finds attractive, he often becomes tongue-tied, fumbling over his words and resorting to uncomfortable jokes. Surprisingly, this characteristic was influenced by Matthew Perry's own experiences. Perry revealed his personal discomfort around women to the show's producers, which inspired the creation of Chandler's endearing lack of confidence in romantic situations. Fans simultaneously cringe and laugh as they watch Chandler's relatable struggles with flirting and dating.

Dating Susie Underpants in real life

In the two-part episode titled The One After the Superbowl (Season 2, Episode 13), Chandler encounters Susie Moss, also known as Susie Underpants, portrayed by Julia Roberts. Their on-screen interaction involves a vengeful twist, as Chandler had infamously embarrassed Susie during elementary school. However, the real-life connection between Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts goes beyond the show. The two actually dated for a brief period from 1995 to 1996.

ALSO READ: When Matthew Perry almost passed on iconic Chandler Bing role in FRIENDS; DEETS inside

Advertisement

The comedic genius

Matthew Perry's real-life comedic talent significantly shaped Chandler's character in Friends. Perry was the only cast member permitted to sit in on the screenwriting process, contributing to the development of jokes and punchlines. His sharp wit and humor were invaluable to the show's comedic success. Perry's journey as a comedian began in his youth when he discovered a knack for making people laugh. By the age of 15, he realized he could forge a career out of his comedic talents, a path he ultimately pursued with great success.

ALSO READ: Was Matthew Perry trying to convey something with 'I'm Mattman' posts before sudden demise? Fans speculate