Friends actor Matthew Perry shares PHOTO with a 'mystery' lady inside his residence leaving the masses curious

Matthew Perry has recently sparked curiosity among his fans by sharing a picture with a mystery lady on his Instagram handle. Read on for further details.

If you are an ardent fan of the popular TV series Friends then you must already know about Matthew Perry who made the audience go ROFL with his fun banters as Chandler Bing. The 50-year old has a massive fan following all over the world and needless to say it keeps on increasing manifold every day. Of late, the Coronavirus crisis has adversely hit the entire world. In the midst of all this, Matthew has isolated himself from everyone and is enjoying the quarantine period at his residence in Malibu.

However, a recent picture shared by the Friends star on Instagram has created quite a lot of uproar among his fans on social media. As seen in the picture, Matthew is sitting with an unknown woman inside his residence who is apparently a female friend of the actor. The ‘mystery’ lady has now ignited the curiosity of all the fans of the actor who are asking about her identity in the comments section of the post.

Check out the picture below:

What’s more mysterious as well as interesting is the actor’s caption that reads, “We have a fire pit, the ocean, and we have no idea what to do.” Fans have now showered Matthew’s post with multiple questions most of which are related to the female friend who is seen sitting inside his residence in the picture. Talking about the actor, he will soon be joining hands with his former co-stars to raise money for all those sections of people who have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

