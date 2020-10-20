Friends alum Courteney Cox opens up on not seeing fiance Johnny McDaid since March: I don’t wanna be by myself

Friends alum Courteney Cox recently got candid about not seeing her fiance Johnny McDaid since March this year, as he travelled to the UK amidst the pandemic.

Friends alum Courteney Cox recently opened up about not seeing her fiance Johnny McDaid! The actress revealed that she has not yet seen her fiance in over 200 days since he returned to the United Kingdom in March amid the pandemic. “At first I was like, ‘Wow what do I do with myself? I cook every day, I’ve learned to cook so much more, I’ve perfected it,’” she said to Foy Vance on the Vinyl Supper podcast series.

“Sundays are different, I miss a lot of it, although people are starting to go, ‘OK, people have been quarantining, everyone’s safe,’ they like to come to the beach so I’m not that lonely,” she continued. She also said she’s been hanging with two friends amid quarantine. “I have these two friends, they were gonna quarantine with me, which is great because if I can’t be with John, I don’t wanna be just by myself with Coco, I’m a little chicken,” she admits.

Despite their temporary separation, Courteney Cox was feeling the love for her fiance with a sweet 7-year anniversary post in September. The 56-year-old Friends actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday (September 24) to mark seven years since the first date they went on. “7 years ago today I had my first date with this incredible man… and my life was changed forever. I love you J,” Courteney captioned her post. Courteney posted a video that had a slideshow of many photos that commemorated her relationship with Johnny, 44.

