Friends alum Courteney Cox posts sweet video in honour of her 7th anniversary with musician Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox celebrated her 7th anniversary since her first date with musician Johnny McDaid, to commemorate the special day, the Friends alum posted a heartwarming video on her Instagram, watch it below.

Courteney Cox is celebrating seven years with her partner Johnny McDaid! The 56-year-old Friends actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday (September 24) to mark seven years since the first date they went on. “7 years ago today I had my first date with this incredible man… and my life was changed forever. I love you J,” Courteney captioned her post.

Courteney posted a video that had a slideshow of many photos that commemorated her relationship with Johnny, 44. If you didn’t know, he’s part of the band Snow Patrol. The couple started dating in September 2013 and they got engaged six months after they first started dating, though they called off the engagement in late 2015. By mid-2016, the couple was back together and they’ve been going strong ever since.

In case you missed it, in July, Courteney opened up about how her and Johnny have been spending the pandemic apart. The 56-year-old Friends actress took to Instagram to wish Johnny a happy 44th birthday and she revealed then that they have been apart during the pandemic. “It’s been 133 days since we were last together. Covid sucks. Happy Birthday J. I loved our lunch/dinner. (LA/London time) zoom date today. I miss you madly,” Courteney captioned the post. She included a screencap of their Zoom call.

