Friends alum James Michael Tyler aka Gunther reveals he’s been battling stage 4 prostate cancer since 2018

Friends star James Michael Tyler recently opened up about his private battle with cancer, and how the star has been struggling with stage four prostate cancer since September of 2018. The 59-year-old actor rose to fame for his unforgettable role as Gunther on Friends through its 10 seasons. Today, during an appearance on the Today show, the actor opened up about the disease and said: “I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones.” “I’ve been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years. … It’s stage 4 (now). Late stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it’s gonna probably get me.”

“I was 56 years old at the time, and they screen for PSA, which is prostate-specific antigen,” he explained. “That came back at an extraordinarily high number … So I knew immediately when I went online and I saw the results of my blood test and blood work that there was obviously something quite wrong there. Nearly immediately, my doctor called me and said ‘Hey, I need you to come in tomorrow because I suspect that you may have quite a serious problem with your prostate.’”

He went on a certain treatment that “worked amazingly for about a year.” “All I had to do was take a pill in the morning and the night, and boom, life was pretty much normal,” he said. “I was feeling fine, honestly. I had no symptoms, I didn’t feel any symptoms. And it was very easy to regulate.” The cancer unfortunately spread to his bones right around the time the pandemic started, leading to paralysis in the lower half of his body. “I missed going in for a test, which was not a good thing,” he said. “So the cancer decided to mutate at the time of the pandemic, and so it’s progressed.”

“There are other options available to men if they catch it before me,” he added. “Next time you go in for just a basic exam or your yearly checkup, please ask your doctor for a PSA test. It’s easily detectable. … If it spreads beyond the prostate to the bones, which is most prevalent in my form, it can be a lot more difficult to deal with.”

