Friends alum Jennifer Aniston gives a glimpse of her Christmas with her new family member; See photos

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston recently gave fans a sneak peek into her first Christmas with her new family member--her new puppy Lord Chesterfield.

It looks like Jennifer Aniston had a very relaxing Christmas at home! The 51-year-old The Morning Show actress took to her Instagram Story on Friday (December 25) to share a bunch of photos inside her holiday at home. Jen snapped a few photos of her dogs, including Schnauzer mix Clyde sitting on top of one of the rugs inside of her home along with the caption, “Christmas Rager.”

She also took photos of her new puppy Lord Chesterfield outside in her front yard, sitting in front of her decorated trees. Jen also took a pic of Lord Chesterfield taking a Christmas snooze. Also, Jen showed off her new ornament, which had “Our First Pandemic 2020″ written into a circular piece of wood.

In case you missed it, on the professional front, on November 18, the 51-year-old Friends alum made an exciting announcement on her Instagram. Jennifer is the new Chief Creative Officer of Vital Proteins, and she will focus on product innovation and brand strategy for the brand. “I’m so excited to (finally) announce that I’m joining @vitalproteins as the Chief Creative Officer. Years ago I started using Vital Proteins regularly…so when the opportunity presented itself to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, I jumped on it. I’ve always been an advocate for finding wellness from the inside out – and I’m so happy to share the importance of collagen. #StayVital More on THIS soon!,” she explained on her Instagram page.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston to NOT quit acting but could switch gears within Hollywood?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×