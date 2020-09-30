Friends alum Jennifer Aniston nearly QUIT Hollywood after an 'unprepared' project 'sucked the life' out of her

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston revealed that she almost quit acting after she was roped into an 'unprepared' project that 'sucked the life' out of her. The actress said she was tied up with the project for three months.

Jennifer Aniston has a slew of projects that speak volumes of her talent and hard work. While she is obviously known for her role in Friends, she made heads turn with her performance in The Morning Show. However, the actress has now revealed there was a point in her life recently when she almost quit Hollywood. Appearing on iHeartRadio's podcast "Smartless," Jennifer recalled the moment and clarified that it was before she took on The Morning Show, also starring Reese Witherspoon.

Jen revealed that she jumped on board a projected and took on an unprepared role that drained her, leaving her disinterested in her acting career. "I was like, 'Woah, that sucked the life out of me, and I don't know if this is what interests me,'" she told the host on the podcast. "It was an unprepared project, we've all been a part of them, you always say: "I'll never again! Never again! I will never back up into a start date!"' she added.

The actress said that the script of the projected "wasn't ready" and she was tied with the project for three months. We are glad she opted to hold on to her acting shoes and deliver a powerful performance in The Morning Show. Jennifer bagged the SAG Award 2020 for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Although the actress doesn't see herself leave the industry anytime soon, Jennifer did confess that she sees a career in interior designing if she ever decided to quit acting.

Meanwhile, the actress is expected to reunite with her Friends co-star for a special reunion gig. She will also return to the sets of The Morning Show for a second season. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt hope to work together but don't wish to 'milk this friendly exes dynamic'

Share your comment ×