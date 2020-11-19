Friends alum Jennifer Aniston takes on a new role outside Hollywood; ANNOUNCES it on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston recently announced that she has a new corporate gig at Vital Proteins which has nothing to do with acting or Hollywood. Scroll down to see her full statement.

Jennifer Aniston has a new job! The 51-year-old Friends alum made the exciting announcement on her Instagram on Wednesday (November 18). Jennifer is the new Chief Creative Officer of Vital Proteins, and she will focus on product innovation and brand strategy for the brand.

“I’m so excited to (finally) announce that I’m joining @vitalproteins as the Chief Creative Officer. Years ago I started using Vital Proteins regularly…so when the opportunity presented itself to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, I jumped on it. I’ve always been an advocate for finding wellness from the inside out – and I’m so happy to share the importance of collagen. #StayVital More on THIS soon!” she explained on her social media.

“We’re really excited to welcome Jen and her valued perspective to the Vital team. We’ve all watched Jen live a life that prioritizes wellness from the inside-out, which she attributes in part to her belief in Vital Proteins, making this partnership so unique and, more importantly, authentic,” said the brand’s executive, Kurt Seidensticker in an interview with ET.

