Friends alum Matthew Perry engaged to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz; Who's the 29 year old bride to be?

Wedding bells are ringing for Matthew Perry for the Friends alum is engaged to his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.

Thanksgiving might not be that bad for Chandler Bing after all! Friends alum Matthew Perry revealed on the annual holiday that he has popped the question to his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz and she said yes! The news of his engagement was confirmed by Matthew himself during an interaction with People Magazine. The 51-year-old star revealed he had decided to get engaged and "luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Who is Molly Hurwitz?

Matthew's fiancee is a talent manager and producer. The couple is reportedly been dating since 2018. The Sun reported that the couple spent Christmas together last year. A source informed the outlet that Molly is originally from New York. The couple reportedly spent time together in the Big Apple. Describing her personality, a source revealed she has a "quirky sense of humour" and the couple hit off "immediately." "Molly is not interested in fame and she rarely parties, she’s been great for Matthew," the insider informed the outlet.

Earlier this year, as the couple celebrated their second Valentine's Day together, Molly took to her Instagram and penned a sweet note for the actor. As reported by People, Molly wrote, "Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite.” She has opted to keep her Instagram account private. She had shared a picture of the actor laying on a couch with a yellow smiley pillow in his hand. The picture is coincidentally Matthew's Instagram profile picture as well.

Congratulations, Matthew and Molly! We cannot BE happier!

