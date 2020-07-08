Friends alum Matthew Perry lowers the price tag of his Batman inspired 'Mansion in the Sky' pad

Matthew Perry struggles to find buyers for his LA Condo. The actor dropped the price tag by USD 8 million hoping to sell the luxurious penthouse.

It seems like Matthew Perry is finding difficulties in getting his luxurious Los Angeles property off his hands. The Friends alum is the owner of a penthouse in LA. The residence is situated on the 40th floor of The Century, an uber-upscale luxury high-rise apartment situated adjacent to Beverly Hills. According to several international publications, the actor had listed the condo last year but given that he couldn't sell it, he has twerked the price tag and relisted the house.

As reported by Los Angeles Times, the 17 Again star had listed the house at $35 million last year. However, the actor has now dropped $8 million from the tag and the property is on sale at $27 million. It has been described as a "mansion in the sky." Daily Mail reveals that the property is spread across 9,300-square-foot with the apartment featuring crushed velvet galore. An avid Batman fan, Matthew has added his own quirky Batman-themed items to the apartment. The stunning apartment houses four bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four terraces with a jaw-dropping view of LA.

LA Times also reported the bedrooms features expanded walk-in closets and a plush sitting area. The apartment homes an open-concept living room, and custom screening room. Even though Perry has lowered the sale price, he wouldn't be selling it at a huge loss. The 50-year-old actor bought the apartment at $20 million back in 2017.

On the work front, following the conclusion of Friends, Matthew has starred in several projects including Mr. Sunshine, The Good Wife and The Odd Couple. The actor will reunite with the OG Friends cast for a special episode soon.

