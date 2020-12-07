  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Friends alum Matthew Perry shares 1st pic of fiancee Molly Hurwitz; Latter mocks Chandler Bing’s style in pic

Friends alum Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing just shared the first photo of his fiancee, Molly Hurwitz, after announcing their engagement last month.
11325 reads Mumbai
Friends alum Matthew Perry shares 1st pic of fiancee Friends alum Matthew Perry shares 1st pic of fiancee Molly Hurwitz; Latter mocks Chandler Bing’s style in pic
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Matthew Perry has shared the very first pic of fiancé Molly Hurwitz on his Instagram. This weekend, while promoting his limited Friends t-shirt line, the 51-year-old actor uploaded a pic of Molly wearing one to his feed. “You don’t have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free. (Link in bio.),” Matthew captioned the photo of Molly, who is holding her hair up by her eyes.

 

The shirt she is wearing reads: “Could this BE any more of a t-shirt?”, which calls back to his character on Friends, Chandler Bing’s, iconic phrase. Matthew announced his engagement to Molly late last month. However, he hadn’t shared a photo of her yet. “I decided to get engaged,” Matthew shared. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.” For those unversed, Molly, 29, is a Hollywood literary agent and has been dating Matthew for two years. 

 

If you missed it, another Friends star was recently reminiscing about their love life. Courteney Cox celebrated seven years with her partner Johnny McDaid in September! The 56-year-old Friends actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday (September 24) to mark seven years since the first date they went on. “7 years ago today I had my first date with this incredible man… and my life was changed forever. I love you J,” Courteney captioned her post.

 

Courteney posted a video that had a slideshow of many photos that commemorated her relationship with Johnny, 44. If you didn’t know, he’s part of the band Snow Patrol. The couple started dating in September 2013 and they got engaged six months after they first started dating, though they called off the engagement in late 2015. By mid-2016, the couple was back together and they’ve been going strong ever since.

 

ALSO READ: Friends alum Courteney Cox posts sweet video in honour of her 7th anniversary with musician Johnny McDaid

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram, Getty Images

You may like these
Friends alum Matthew Perry engaged to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz; Who's the 29 year old bride to be?
Matthew Perry REVEALS when Friends Reunion special will be filmed: We have a busy year coming up
Friends alum Matthew Perry lowers the price tag of his Batman inspired 'Mansion in the Sky' pad
Matthew Perry REACTS in the most Chandler Bing way to David Beckham donning a Friends tee: He has good taste
Matthew Perry celebrates Friends in a heartwarming post: The show that thanks to all of you, doesn't go away
Matthew Perry shares a 'FRIENDly' reminder about Coronavirus; Says it 'is still very much with us'