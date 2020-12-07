Friends alum Matthew Perry shares 1st pic of fiancee Molly Hurwitz; Latter mocks Chandler Bing’s style in pic

Friends alum Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing just shared the first photo of his fiancee, Molly Hurwitz, after announcing their engagement last month.

Matthew Perry has shared the very first pic of fiancé Molly Hurwitz on his Instagram. This weekend, while promoting his limited Friends t-shirt line, the 51-year-old actor uploaded a pic of Molly wearing one to his feed. “You don’t have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free. (Link in bio.),” Matthew captioned the photo of Molly, who is holding her hair up by her eyes.

The shirt she is wearing reads: “Could this BE any more of a t-shirt?”, which calls back to his character on Friends, Chandler Bing’s, iconic phrase. Matthew announced his engagement to Molly late last month. However, he hadn’t shared a photo of her yet. “I decided to get engaged,” Matthew shared. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.” For those unversed, Molly, 29, is a Hollywood literary agent and has been dating Matthew for two years.

If you missed it, another Friends star was recently reminiscing about their love life. Courteney Cox celebrated seven years with her partner Johnny McDaid in September! The 56-year-old Friends actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday (September 24) to mark seven years since the first date they went on. “7 years ago today I had my first date with this incredible man… and my life was changed forever. I love you J,” Courteney captioned her post.

Courteney posted a video that had a slideshow of many photos that commemorated her relationship with Johnny, 44. If you didn’t know, he’s part of the band Snow Patrol. The couple started dating in September 2013 and they got engaged six months after they first started dating, though they called off the engagement in late 2015. By mid-2016, the couple was back together and they’ve been going strong ever since.

