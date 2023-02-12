FRIENDS alum Matthew Perry spotted months after his memoir release

Matthew Perry looked exhausted as he made his first public appearance in months following the release of his memoir. The 53-year-old was clicked outside his Hidden Hills home on Wednesday, February 8, while going for a Starbucks run in Los Angeles. Wearing a casual grey Henley shirt with jeans, the ‘ Friends’ star looked tired and disheveled while watching furniture being delivered to his house. He was last spotted in public back in November when he showed up on the red carpet for the 2022 GQ Men of The Year party at the West Hollywood Edition. On the red carpet, Perry looked better than ever, smiling for pictures and interacting with the other guests delightfully. He was dressed up in a black blazer and Gray T-shirt and wore round-framed eyeglasses. That same month, Perry caught attention for publishing his shocking autobiography, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," in which he shared his addiction for drugs and alcohol that almost claimed his life.

In his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing”, the Friends alum shares his addiction struggles. From addressing his long-time addiction to drugs and alcohol to recalling his time filming Friends and talking about his past failed relationships, The “The Whole Night Yards” star didn't hold back from exposing his own dirty secrets and that of other fellow stars.

Experienced A Near-Death Situation

The 90s TV actor described the terrifying incident when, at the age of 49, his intestines burst due to narcotic addiction. His family was informed at the time that his chances of survival were only 2%. He ultimately needed to use a colostomy bag for nine months, spent two weeks in a coma, and spent five months in the hospital.

Past Failed Relationships

According to Matthew Perry, his insecurities caused him to end almost every relationship he ever started. The actor said to People when discussing what caused him to quit his relationships and call off an engagement, "I left first because I feared they were going to annihilate me." The actor also acknowledged that he formerly had "tremendous dread" of falling in love, but he has conquered that anxiety since then.

