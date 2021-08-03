Friends alums revisit their ICONIC dialogues from the show; Jennifer Aniston jokes ‘we were SO not on a break’

The cast of famous TV sitcom Friends recently took the iconic lines from the show and turned them into merchandise for their fans, while making this announcement, all alums of the hit show took to Instagram and shared their personal favourites from the show!

Jennifer Aniston who essayed the role of Rachel Green on the show wrote: “For the record… we were SO not on a break,” along with a grumpy selfie of her wearing a cap with the same dialogue on it! David Schwimmer who essayed the role of Ross Geller on the show posed wearing a T-shirt that read “Lobsters” under the shadow of their characters Rachel and Ross.

Courteney Cox who played Monica Geller on the show shared a picture from the Friends stage, which looked like the picture had been snapped at the reunion shoot! Monica aka Courteney wore a T-shirt that read “I’ll be there for you.” Lisa Kudrow who played Pheobe Buffay on the show supported Rachel aka Jennifer as she posed in a black T-shirt that read: “We were on a break.”

Matt Le Blanc who essayed the role of Joey Tribbiani posed with a mug which reiterated his line from the show, “Could I be any more clothes.” Lastly, Chandler Bing aka Matthew Perry also wore a T-Shirt with one of his own lines, reading “You have to stop the Q tip when there’s resistance.”

Jennifer Aniston even shared all the posts from her former fellow-castmates on her Instagram stories!

