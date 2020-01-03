Friends' baby Emma actress pokes fun at Chandler's wake up its 2020 joke and won the internet; See Pic

Friends' baby Emma actress Noelle Sheldon channelled Chandler's iconic wake up its 2020 joke to wish her followers. The actress photoshopped herself into the Central Perk and won the internet with her caption.

It is 2020 and its time for Emma to wake up! For those who did not get the reference, we are talking about the iconic moment from Emma's first birthday party that featured in Friends. The fourth episode from Friends season 10, titled The One With The Cake, saw Chandler, Monica, Joey and Pheobe join Rachel and Ross celebrate Emma's first birthday. The toddler was asleep through most parts of the episode and the lead characters decide to make a video. It was during the episode that Chandler dropped the famous "Hi Emma. It's the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?" dialogue.

Now that it is 2020, the baby Emma actress has woken up from her nap and she's letting the world know. Noelle Sheldon, who played Emma on the show, took to Instagram to post a quirky New Year's message and poked fun at the iconic birthday message that Uncle Chandler left her on the show.

She shared a picture of herself holding up a Friends mug and transported herself into Central Perk using photoshop to wish her followers. She shared the picture with the caption, "Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!! (ft. my poorly done photoshop) Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!"

Check out the photo below:

Fans showered the diva with love following her post. "best caption ever," a fan noted. "This is it. This is the post of the decade," another fan commented. "You should win an award for this caption," another fan said. What do you think of Noelle Sheldon's post? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

