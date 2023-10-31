Friends cast express being 'utterly devastated' in joint statement amid Matthew Perry's tragic demise

Matthew Perry, the actor who played Chandler Bing on the popular TV show Friends, passed away suddenly. His co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc, expressed their deep sorrow in a joint statement.

Friends cast expressed grief in a joint statement

In a statement released on Monday, they referred to themselves as a family and stated to People, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," they mentioned, “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

An insider shared that the cast of Friends was devastated by the news and described Matthew Perry as their brother. Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice on the show, also expressed her sorrow on Instagram. With a memorable post from her time with Matthewon FRIENDS, Wheeler wrote in the caption, “What a loss. The world will miss you, Mathew Perry.”

Matthew Perry was found dead in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home from what appeared to be a drowning. The police responded to the incident, but no foul play was suspected. They found prescription drugs at his home, including anti-depressants, anti-anxiety medication, and a COPD drug.

ALSO READ: Friends: 5 lesser known facts about Chandler Bing portrayed by late actor Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry praised Jennifer Aniston for checking on him

Perry released his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, in November 2022. In it, he talked about his wish for the Friends cast to spend more time together. He praised Jennifer Aniston and his other co-stars, highlighting Aniston's kindness and calling her the greatest.

In an interview from October 2022, Perry expressed his gratitude for Aniston's friendship during his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. He shared that she had confronted him, acknowledging his drinking, which was a turning point in his life. He emphasized how grateful he was for her support during that difficult time.

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry Death: FRIENDS actor's autopsy completed a day after his demise; Report