Friends cast imagines their characters’ future; Phoebe aces soccer mom role while Joey opens sandwich shop

The six lead actors of Friends recently spoke to People and revealed what they think their characters would be doing today. Scroll down to see what they said.

Ever since the Friends Reunion trailer dropped yesterday, it’s all anyone is talking about. For the unversed, the six cast members of the hit 90s show will for the first time reunite on screen and talk about the iconic show that is one of the most beloved American TV series till date. Now, Courteney Cox who essayed the role of Monica spoke to People magazine about the episode trailer and mused about where the show characters would be today, and she had a clear vision of Monica’s whereabouts.

“I always just feel like Monica would be doing something competitively with other mothers and trying to outdo them,” she revealed. “Whether it’s the bake sale at school or something. I mean, she’d be so annoying. She’d be at the head of the PTA or something.”

Lisa Kudrow who played Phoebe said her character would probably: "be living in Connecticut with Mike and their kids, and she's in charge of the arts program for the school," the actress said. "And just ... the advocate for her kids because they're different like she was."

Chandler "would be a wonderful father," said Perry, 51. "And a wonderful comedy writer." LeBlanc said Joey "would have opened a chain of sandwich shops." Added Perry: "And eaten all the sandwiches." As for Ross, aside from "playin' with the bones" as a palaeontologist, Schwimmer, 54, said, "he would've invested in Joey's sandwich shop and lost a lot of his savings for his kids." "Dinosaur-themed sandwich shop," added LeBlanc. "Bronto-burger."

