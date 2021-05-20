Friends cast REVEALS David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston were the 'biggest flirts' amid talk on crushes

In a recent interview, the Friends cast was asked who the biggest flirts were amongst the six stars and everyone unanimously picked David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston.

It's been a day since our eyes first feasted upon the emotional trailer for the highly-awaited Friends Reunion, which would see the much-adored six cast members - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - reunite at the iconic Stage 24 soundstage in Warner Bros. Studios, Los Angeles reminiscing about their iconic sitcom which continues to be a laughter therapy for all age groups.

Ahead of Friends Reunion, the six actors had a candid chat as the cover stars of People magazine. Revealing some juicy details, from way back when, the Friends cast disclosed that Lisa Kudrow was the first to flub her lines while she and Aniston were the first to laugh and ruin a take. Jennifer was chosen as the most emotional while the cast picked her and David as the biggest flirts. When asked if there was a real crush going on, Schwimmer quipped, "Anyway, next question." While Courtney joked, "In the beginning," Aniston, similar to David, chimed in, "Next question."

Given David and Jennifer's tantalising chemistry as Friends' beloved couple Ross Geller and Rachel Green, many fans were actually hoping that a real-life romance existed between the two, which was not the case.

Well, we'll always have Ross and Rachel!

Meanwhile, during the same interview, Jennifer stated that the Friends cast's collective chemistry, which clearly still exists today "was something we've never experienced before ever, never until that point. And never really since."

Friends Reunion premieres on May 27.

