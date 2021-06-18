Friends cast sing the ICONIC title track of the show with James Corden in 'golf cart' karaoke session; WATCH

James Corden hosts the Friends gang for a carpool karaoke session as they drive around the Warner Bros studios in LA.

As if the Friends reunion was any less exciting, the lead cast of the show recently joined James Corden for a unique version of his carpool karaoke session. The lead cast of the sitcom including Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow came together once again after the reunion special. In their first-ever 'carpool karaoke' session, the Friends gang sang the iconic track of their sitcom.

It was a sight to see Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox mouthing all the lyrics to the Friends theme song. In the carpool session, Corden picks up each member of the lead cast in a golf cart that he is seen riding around the Warner Bros lot. After the Friends gang is seated in the cart, Corden joyfully asks, "Here's the thing—we're all in a car together. I was wondering, if it was OK with you, if we could listen to some music. Would that be OK?"

Soon after that, he plays the I'll Be There for You by t, The Rembrandts, and everyone joins in to sing the track. Courteney also mentions that she always wanted to join Corden for this fun segment saying, "I always wanted to do Carpool Karaoke!"

Check out the Friends cast's carpool karaoke session Here

The cast of the famed show that aired from 1994 to 2004 recently got together for an HBO Max special where they took a trip down memory lane as they spoke about their offscreen equations, crushes, their characters' futures and more. The special episode was hosted by James Corden who once again got have a sitdown with the cast for a fun carpool karaoke session and quiz segment for his popular show, The Late Late Show With James Corden.

