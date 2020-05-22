Friends Climax 2.0: Rachel Green ends up with Joey Tribbiani instead of Ross Geller; How would you end series?

Friends will always be that beloved, iconic sitcom you go back to from time to time to get a good laughter dosage but if given a chance to rewrite the ending what would your Friends Climax 2.0 be?

Almost 26 years ago, we were welcomed to Central Perk and made six best friends who kept us entertained for 10 glorious years. Even now, from time to time, we go back to Friends when we want a good laughter dosage. It's the remedy for your quarantine blues as we gush and obsess over Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer). It's no surprise that the legacy left behind by the beloved sitcom rages on, even more than two decades later.

When we talk of iconic shows, there's always chatter over the ending or in fancy terms, the series finale! From being disappointed over Game of Thrones to the dream ending of Newhart, the climax, as we have come to know, always defines the legacy of the series. When it comes to Friends, it was all about a happy ending for the beloved six characters. Rachel gets off the plane for Ross. Chandler and Monica welcome twins. Phoebe gets married to Mike Hannigan and Joey, though ending up alone, gets his own spin-off series, albeit an unsuccessful one.

But, what if you were given the freedom to draft your own ending for Friends? Would you have kept the climax the same as the writers have or would you have changed certain aspects? Would Rachel have still gone to Paris to kickstart her dream job rather than stay with Ross or would you have liked to see her end up with Joey instead? Would Monica be bestowed with her dream of giving birth to a child or would Phoebe not end up with Mike but Joey instead?

With countless approaches as to how the iconic series could have ended, let us know how your Friends Climax 2.0 would look like if you replaced David Crane and Marta Kauffman as the writers. Let us know your dream ending in the comments section below.

