Friends co creator Marta Kauffman REVEALS what enticed Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & others to reunite

Marta Kauffman, one of the co-creators of Friends, revealed in an interview as to how the OG6 cast members were convinced to come together for the reunion special.

2020 was going to be a special occasion for diehard fans of the iconic sitcom Friends as a reunion special was being planned with the cast members - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The six stars were set to come under the same roof at Friends' iconic soundstage Stage 24 at Warner Bros. Studio on March 23-24. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the plans had to be delayed and since then a definite shoot date is yet to be set. The reason why the reunion special isn't getting the virtual treatment is that the team wants the live studio audience atmosphere similar to when they used to shoot for the series.

However, a Friends reunion special will definitely take place, that's for sure! In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman revealed what it was that enticed the cast to reunite after more than a decade. "There was a real resurgence of the show, because of the 25th anniversary of the show there was a lot of love... sent out for it. I think the cast is incredibly grateful and want to give back by doing the special," Kauffman disclosed.

While everyone is eagerly waiting for the shoot to take place, Marta reasoned that they have to wait it out until it is safe. As the show is not scripted, they are going to need a live audience because this is the way the show works. "Even if we socially distance that live audience, it really is a huge part of what Friends is... We can not do it without them. Everyone is all in and we are just waiting for that time when it feels connected to bring in a live audience," the 63-year-old producer shared with ET.

Credits :Entertainment Tonight

