FRIENDS co creator Marta Kauffman says she feels 'she didn't do enough' for diversity

FRIENDS co-creator Marta Kauffman wishes she did enough for diversity in her 1994 sitcom.

George Floyd's death after a policeman kneeled down on his neck resulted in protests for the Black Lives Matter movement raging across the US. Besides the masses, many celebrities have joined the movement and are seen showing solidarity with the same. Many renowned stars have expressed their rage against racial discrimination and police brutality and recently, FRIENDS co-creator Marta Kauffman too has raised her voice about the same. During day three of ATX TV's virtual festival, Marta Kauffman spoke about her show and said that she regrets not diversifying it.

FRIENDS ran from 1994 to 2004 starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry. "I wish I knew then what I know today. Sorry. I just wish I knew then what I know now. I would’ve made very different decisions," co-creator Marta Kauffman stated. "I mean we’ve always encouraged people of diversity in our company, but I didn’t do enough. And now all I can think about is what can I do? What can I do differently? How can I run my show in a new way?" she added.

Marta Kauffman was recently overseeing Netflix's Grace and Frankie series. "That’s something I not only wish I knew when I started slow running, but I wish I knew all the way up through last year," she continued. Earlier, David Schwimmer who played the role of Ross Gellar in FRIENDS also spoke about diversity in his conversation with The Guardian. "I was well aware of the lack of diversity and I campaigned for years to have Ross date women of color. One of the first girlfriends I had on the show was an Asian American woman, and later I dated African American women. That was a very conscious push on my part," he said.

