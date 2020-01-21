Friends co creator Marta Kauffman says the show's reunion will not be scripted; Read details

Marta Kauffman's further added that it would be nice to see the cast members talk about the show and the experience they had while working on it.

Marta Kauffman, co-creator of the iconic show Friends, has reportedly said to Vulture during an interview that the makers of the famous sitcom will never do a scripted reunion. According to Vulture, the co-creator of the show Friends said that she is in for the show's reunion is it is meant to be a non-scripted one. Marta Kauffman's further added that it would be nice to see the cast members talk about the show and the experience they had while working on it. The fans of the classic show, are very excited about the news that the makers would make a reunion.

The latest news reports on the iconic show state that the reunion show can be released on HBO's streaming service. The show Friends was created by Marta Kauffman with David Crane for NBC. The fans and viewers are eagerly waiting for the reunion. Marta Kauffman was the recipient of the Norman Lear Achievement in Television Award. Friends co-creator, Marta Kauffman also further said that it would be a great idea to see the amazing cast members sharing their insights about the show, which the fans would love as it proves to be very candid.

The most beloved show, Friends, saw Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in the lead. The show Friends premiered in the month of September in 1994. The show had an excellent run of ten seasons. The show left Netflix this year and will be available on HBO's digital streaming service in May.

