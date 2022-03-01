Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunite on Shining Vale premiere

Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunited on the red carpet for the premiere of Cox's new Starz show Shining Vale on February 28. Previously on Sunday, Kudrow delighted fans with an unexpected tribute to the classic 1997 comedy Romy And Michele's High School Reunion with her bestie Mira Sorvino who is also a part of Cox's horror series.

In a chat with ET, the Scream star revealed that Kudrow had avoided watching the show and said, "Lisa is scared of everything," Courteney then went on to add, "Never seen a Scream, she's seen this show, but she didn't really watch that much of it 'cause she's so afraid. But I think she'll be better this time." Despite the fact that Kudrow dodges anything horror, she has been quite vocal about supporting her BBF's upcoming show and even appeared on the red carpet for the series premiere.

However, Courteney Cox is not the only one getting all the Lisa love, friend and previously co-star Mira Sorvino also received support from the actress when on the SAG Awards 2022, the duo showed up to present the honour for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in iconic outfits reminiscent of their legendary pair Romy And Michele. In an interview with ET, Sorvino shared, "I think it was the SAG Awards that wanted us to present together and had this idea of writing the script to be a little bit Romy and Michele-ish," she also added, "And Lisa and I, who are good friends, we spoke about what we were gonna wear, and then we were like, 'What if we wore pink-blue suits, like tuxes, like did a homage to the look of the characters?"

