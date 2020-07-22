  1. Home
Friends' David Schwimmer reconfirms Ross and Rachel 'were on a break'; We wonder what Jennifer Aniston thinks

Were Ross and Rachel on a break? David Schwimmer stands by Ross's "We were on a break" statement. The actor also shared an update on the Friends reunion.
It has been years since Friends aired its finale episode. However, the debate about Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston) relationship status when he slept with the copy girl in 'The One Where Ross and Rachel Take a Break' still continues to be a hot topic online. While Ross maintained that the couple was on a break, Rachel had a different take to the situation. Ultimately, they broke up at the time in the third season. Schwimmer recently tried to put a rest to the debate. 

The actor appeared on The Tonight Show where he was asked if he thought Ross and Rachel "were on a break". Schwimmer maintained that Ross and Rachel were indeed on a break. "Yeah, it's not even a question. They were on a break." While we can imagine Rachel's reaction to the situation, we wonder if Aniston also stands by Rachel's take in the debate. 

Apart from addressing the debate, Schwimmer also teased the Friends reunion. He reconfirmed that the reunion will happen only if the circumstances are safe to host the reunion. "It’s supposed to happen maybe in August — the middle of August. But honestly, we’re gonna wait and see another week or two if we all determine it’s really safe enough to do. And if not, then we’ll wait until it’s safe," he told Jimmy Fallon. 

Watch the segment below:

It was announced a few months before the COVID-19 outbreak impacted the US that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will reunite for a special. However, it was pushed due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the six "Friends" to reunite! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

