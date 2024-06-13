FRIENDS Experience To Open At 2nd Permanent Location In US Adding Value To Important Reference Of Sitcom; DEETS

FRIENDS is nearing its 30th anniversary in September, and the fans of the sitcom have been excited for the celebrations. To add to the excitement, the FRIENDS experience has decided to open up at a new permanent location in the U.S. The latest flagship location for fans of sitcoms has been chosen to be Las Vegas. The venue has been titled The One in Vegas.

For the fifth season of the series, the cast and crew shot in Vegas, and one of the important scenes of the show was shot in the city, too. The visitors at the L.A. venue will be able to experience their time around the replica of the sets and more.

ALSO READ: Friends Is Leaving Netflix In More Countries In 2024; Find Out If Your Region Is Next

What can the sitcom fans expect from the new location of the FRIENDS experience?

Just like the NYC venue, visitors at the L.A. location of the FRIENDS experience will be able to view the iconic props and walk around the set replica of the show. The famous fountain will be placed in the middle of the location, where the fans can have a little dance, just like the main characters did at the beginning of the show. The doors to Central Perk will also be kept open so the pals visiting the site can enjoy coffee on the brown couch.

Advertisement

Moreover, the fans will have a chance to learn about the production of the show and costume design, among other things. At the L.A. location, the audience will be able to take a walk inside the chapel, where Ross and Rachel had their drunken wedding in the show. The viewers will also be able to take souvenirs from the shop at the end of their visit.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Original X Productions (OGX), and Warner Bros. Television Group collaborated on the FRIENDS experience concept.

What did the head of Warner Bros. Entertainment say about curating the fan experience?

The Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Entertainment, Peter van Roden, released a statement in which he added that the whole idea of curating the FRIENDS experience was to allow the fans to connect with their favorite show on a deeper level. Van Roden stated, “We've seen fans from all over the world embrace the chance to relive their favorite moments and connect with the show in a whole new way.”

Advertisement

He further added, “With Las Vegas premiering as the West Coast flagship in our global lineup of destinations, there's even more to look forward to as we continue celebrating the 30th anniversary of FRIENDS."

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. will celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 22, 2024.

ALSO READ: Friends Ending EXPLAINED: Chandler and Monica welcome kids; How Rachel-Ross sorted their differences?