Friends: Here's when Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and cast will film for the reunion special amid COVID 19

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, who were initially going to shoot for the Friends reunion special in March, may now have a new date to film the special occasion amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read below for more details.

Earlier this year, came the happy confirmation by the cast themselves that Friends was getting a reunion special as the six stars - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were going to come together under the same roof to reminisce old, wonderful memories of the iconic television sitcom. The shoot was initially going to take place on March 23-24 at Friends' iconic soundstage, Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California. However, the coronavirus pandemic led to an official delay.

Bob Greenblatt, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman, spoke with Variety to give an update on when the Friends cast will shoot for the highly-awaited reunion special. As of now, because of COVID-19, the shoot will be pushed back to the end of summer 2020. "We do think there’s a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together and we didn’t want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms," Bob shared with Variety.

However, if the quarantine situation remains the same for a long time then the makers may go for a virtual route instead. But most likely, they're looking at the conventional studio lot filming then over a video chat session.

Meanwhile, speaking of the Friends reunion special, the cast will act as executive producers along with showrunners Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. Ben Winston, The Late Late Show With James Corden's co-executive producer will direct and executive produce the Friends reunion special.

