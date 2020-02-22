Friends: Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox & cast confirm reunion on HBO Max; DEETS INSIDE

Taking to their respective Instagram pages, the cast of Friends finally confirmed that the unscripted reunion is finally happening and that a deal with HBO Max has been set in motion. Read below for more exciting details.

It's happening! And, we can't keep calm! It was more than 25 years ago when six friends were introduced inside a quaint New York City cafe called Central Perk and the rest, as they say, became history. Over the course of a wonderful decade, millions of Friends fans fell in love with Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courtney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer). We laughed with them, we cried with them and they were always there for us! In fact, they still are!

For months, speculations were rife of a possible unscripted Friends reunion to celebrate the monumental sitcom, that changed the landscape of television forever. While the deal was ongoing with HBO Max, it's now confirmed by the cast themselves that a reunion has been given the green signal! Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the Friends cast posted a promo still at the same time exclaiming, "It's happening." True to his wit, Matt posted a M*A*S*H cast photo instead!

As per Variety, the Friends cast will be reuniting at the original Friends soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. While earlier reports suggested that each cast member was getting somewhere between USD 3-4 million for the hourlong appearance, Variety sources claim that they have agreed on USD 2.5 million per actor.

While one would assume the dough to be too steep, given the reverence the Friends cast has gathered over the years and the novelty factor of getting them all under the same roof screams Money, Money, Money!

