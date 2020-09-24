Friends: Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel Green was almost replaced by THIS actress from the show

  1. Home
Jane Sibbett who played Carol on the show Friends recently revealed that she was actually in the running to play Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel Green on the show, but had to drop out due to her pregnancy.
Jane Sibbett who essayed the role of Ross Gellar’s ex-wife Carol from Friends, but she was actually in the running to play another character on the show. In a new interview with Australia’s News.com.au, the actress revealed that she almost played Rachel Green. “I actually was up for another character,” she shared. “They wanted me to be one of the main six. It was actually Rachel, but I usually don’t tell people that because Jen [Aniston]… There’s no-one who could’ve done it like Jen.”

 

Jane also revealed the reason why she didn’t get the role was because she was pregnant in real life. “I asked them [my agents] if they’d told the producers I was pregnant [at the time] and they said, ‘Oh no, we thought we’d tell them later.’ And I said, ‘No, you’ve got to tell them now,’” she insisted. “So obviously [producers] said it wouldn’t work out.”

 

Jane also added that there’s no other Rachel Green than Jennifer Aniston. “I have no regrets, my goodness, there’s no way anybody could have come close to what Jennifer Aniston did with Rachel. She was so perfect.” While she lost out on playing Rachel, Jane did welcome her son, Kai, and two days later, was on the set as Carol. 

 

In case you missed it, in June during a discussion at  The Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actress Roundtable, Jennifer Aniston revealed to Janelle Monáe, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Helena Bonham Carter and Rose Byrne how difficult it was to "shed" her iconic role, which she played for 10 seasons from 1994-2004. "You just exhaust yourself," said Aniston, of feeling typecast after the show ended. "I mean, I could not get Rachel Green off of my back for the life of me." "I could not escape 'Rachel from Friends,' " she said, "and it's on all the time and you're like, 'Stop playing that f------ show!' "

 

